Polymath (POLY) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $8.48 million and $2.95 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Huobi and UEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00665493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007716 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033560 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,408,920 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, LATOKEN, UEX, Binance, Kucoin, Huobi, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, IDEX, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

