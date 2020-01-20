POPCHAIN Market Capitalization Achieves $872,944.00 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $872,944.00 and $262.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 49.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One POPCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, GDAC, CoinBene and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

POPCHAIN Token Profile

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org.

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, GDAC, LBank, Bilaxy and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

