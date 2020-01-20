Populous Market Cap Hits $17.72 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Populous has a market cap of $17.72 million and $1.59 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00003867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, DragonEX, Mercatox and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.87 or 0.03334345 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00197763 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127890 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LATOKEN, Mercatox, Bithumb, Binance, Livecoin, Kucoin, HitBTC, DragonEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

