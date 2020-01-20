Porvair (LON:PRV) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Porvair (LON:PRV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

PRV stock opened at GBX 700 ($9.21) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 650.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 603.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. Porvair has a 12 month low of GBX 430 ($5.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 736 ($9.68).

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

