President Energy (LON:PPC) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

President Energy (LON:PPC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of President Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of PPC opened at GBX 4.11 ($0.05) on Monday. President Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 9.80 ($0.13). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31.

About President Energy

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

