President Energy (LON:PPC) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

President Energy (LON:PPC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Monday.

President Energy stock opened at GBX 4.11 ($0.05) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69. President Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.80 ($0.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31.

About President Energy

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

