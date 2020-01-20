Primas (PST) Price Reaches $0.0198 on Top Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Primas token can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, OKEx, BCEX and Gate.io. Primas has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.79 or 0.03480662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00201712 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128801 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Primas

Primas’ launch date was August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas. The official website for Primas is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.