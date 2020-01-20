Primecoin Price Reaches $0.0454 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, BX Thailand, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $8,710.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,409,603 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, Poloniex and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

