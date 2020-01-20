PRIZM Market Cap Achieves $93.75 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002176 BTC on major exchanges. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $93.75 million and approximately $530,899.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,668.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.24 or 0.03980574 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004223 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00624133 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002243 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

