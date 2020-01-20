Profile Utility Token Hits Market Cap of $57,767.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $57,767.00 and approximately $5,364.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, Coinnest, Coinrail and LBank. During the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00052989 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00073578 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,762.82 or 1.00992477 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00043136 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000375 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allcoin, Coinrail, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

