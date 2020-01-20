Proton Token (PTT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $310,788.00

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Proton Token has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, LBank, DDEX and BCEX. Proton Token has a total market cap of $980,447.00 and $310,788.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.03518759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00200599 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030985 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00129683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,216,938,327 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global.

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LBank, FCoin, BCEX, BitForex and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

