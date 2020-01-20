ProxyNode Market Cap Hits $71,626.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $71,626.00 and $48.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 149,669,842 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

