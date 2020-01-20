Pundi X (NPXS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.19 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X has a market cap of $30.81 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,599,580,301 coins and its circulating supply is 233,938,799,745 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

