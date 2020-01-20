Pure Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.29 or 0.01186862 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031603 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000180 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001007 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pure

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.