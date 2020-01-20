Qitmeer Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $892.00 (HLC)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $892.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qitmeer token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, CoinEgg, CoinBene and Coinnest.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.48 or 0.03463823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00201821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031303 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129276 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Qitmeer Token Profile

Qitmeer was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain.

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Allcoin, CoinBene, Coinnest and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

