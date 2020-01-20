QLC Chain (QLC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.12 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $367,704.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.58 or 0.03157701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00197745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00127414 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Kucoin, Gate.io, Binance, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

