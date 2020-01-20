Qredit (XQR) Reaches Market Cap of $565,212.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Qredit has a market cap of $565,212.00 and $2,166.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000226 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000308 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

