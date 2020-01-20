Qtum Market Cap Hits $181.59 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Qtum has a market cap of $181.59 million and $337.42 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00021917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, GOPAX and Bitbns. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,073,504 coins and its circulating supply is 96,323,484 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, BitForex, CoinExchange, Gate.io, CoinEx, Bithumb, Exrates, Bitbns, Kucoin, OTCBTC, ABCC, Cobinhood, Bittrex, GOPAX, HitBTC, EXX, Crex24, ZB.COM, Upbit, Bibox, Bit-Z, DigiFinex, Poloniex, Coinnest, Bleutrade, Liqui, Allcoin, Coinsuper, Liquid, Iquant, CoinEgg, LBank, Binance, BigONE, Coinrail, Huobi, Coindeal, DragonEX, Ovis, HBUS, Bitfinex, BCEX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

