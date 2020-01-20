Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Sells $46,564.59 in Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $46,564.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of QTRX traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,611. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $674.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.31. Quanterix Corp has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 75.78%. The company had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanterix Corp will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,160,000 after acquiring an additional 354,437 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,030,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,832,000 after acquiring an additional 37,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,636,000 after acquiring an additional 200,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 26,894 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 68,351 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

