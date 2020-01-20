Qwertycoin (QWC) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $828,490.00 and $216.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.