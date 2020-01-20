QYNO (QNO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.00

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded down 40.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. QYNO has a total market capitalization of $279.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QYNO has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QYNO alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About QYNO

QYNO (QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org.

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QYNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QYNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.