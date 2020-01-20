Rapidz (RPZX) Trading 34.6% Higher Over Last Week

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Rapidz has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapidz token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $67,763.00 and approximately $12,085.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.41 or 0.03496287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00200175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00129578 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,164,384 tokens. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io.

Rapidz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

