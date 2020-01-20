Ravencoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $139.01 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDCM, Nanex and Cryptohub. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $139.01 million and $6.90 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.91 or 0.03550142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00200562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031072 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036761 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00038559 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,333,835,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Upbit, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, QBTC, Nanex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

