Raymond James Reiterates C$60.00 Price Target for Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) received a C$60.00 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$63.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.00.

Shares of TSE AFN traded up C$0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 40,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,064. The company has a market capitalization of $830.07 million and a PE ratio of 150.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.77. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$37.84 and a 1 year high of C$63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.83.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$260.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$255.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 2.9740921 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

