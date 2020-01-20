RChain Trading Down 8.8% This Week (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, RChain has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. RChain has a market capitalization of $7.50 million and $3,172.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, OOOBTC, Bitinka and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.71 or 0.03484936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00201929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00129928 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain’s launch date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Bitinka, Kucoin, Bilaxy, IDEX, ChaoEX, OOOBTC and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.