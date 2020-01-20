Reach (LON:RCH) Cut to Hold at Peel Hunt

Reach (LON:RCH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of Reach in a report on Friday, November 29th.

RCH opened at GBX 128 ($1.68) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 126.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $388.00 million and a PE ratio of 9.55. Reach has a twelve month low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 150.77 ($1.98).

In other Reach news, insider Jim Mullen bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($131,544.33). Also, insider Anne Bulford bought 11,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £14,901.90 ($19,602.60).

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

