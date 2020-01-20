RealChain (RCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $151,793.00

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One RealChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. During the last week, RealChain has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. RealChain has a market capitalization of $151,793.00 and $21,120.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.25 or 0.05514559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026182 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033833 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128225 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001265 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain (RCT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,483,842 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

