Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Phillips 66 (PSX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX):

1/17/2020 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $135.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Phillips 66 is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/6/2020 – Phillips 66 was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/22/2019 – Phillips 66 had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Phillips 66 was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $103.31. 2,781,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,503. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 942.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 33,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

