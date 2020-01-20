Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Constellation Brands (STZ)

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/10/2020 – Constellation Brands had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Hanson.

1/10/2020 – Constellation Brands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/10/2020 – Constellation Brands was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2020 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $211.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from to .

1/6/2020 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $208.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $228.00 to $233.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $197.00 to $196.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Constellation Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Constellation Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $189.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.50 and a 52-week high of $214.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

