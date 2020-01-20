Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ):

1/15/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/8/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/8/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/31/2019 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/24/2019 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $168.00 to $186.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $182.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/27/2019 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $151.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $116.52 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $260,478.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,999 shares of company stock worth $3,566,626 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,950,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,659,000 after buying an additional 110,047 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

