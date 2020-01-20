Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BlackRock (BLK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BlackRock (NYSE: BLK):

1/19/2020 – BlackRock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

1/16/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $603.00 to $621.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – BlackRock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $570.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $535.00.

1/13/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $565.00 to $580.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – BlackRock is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – BlackRock was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/2/2020 – BlackRock was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $575.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $546.00 to $563.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $500.00 to $565.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – BlackRock was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/27/2019 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $543.00 to $546.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $535.24 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.80 and a 1-year high of $539.20. The company has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $503.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.07.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

In other news, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,225. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20,980.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,451,000 after buying an additional 891,658 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 665.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,780,000 after purchasing an additional 177,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 100,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BlackRock by 32.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,982,000 after acquiring an additional 63,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

