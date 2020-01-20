Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GAP (GPS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GAP (NYSE: GPS):

1/17/2020 – GAP had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners to . They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

11/22/2019 – GAP had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

GPS opened at $18.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. Gap Inc has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $31.39.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. GAP had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. GAP’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 2,651.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAP by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,828,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $392,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GAP by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,600,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,187 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 691.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after acquiring an additional 927,119 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of GAP by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,053,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,873,000 after acquiring an additional 923,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

