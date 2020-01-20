Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intuit (INTU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU):

1/13/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $290.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2020 – Intuit was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/2/2020 – Intuit had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Intuit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in Online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving strong growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, is a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. Also, Intuit’s QuickBooks Online Advanced solution, which is targeting the midmarket, seems promising. However, high costs and expenses pose a major concern. Moreover, the company expects total QuickBooks Online subscriber growth to moderate in the near term as it continues to focus on additional services. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

12/4/2019 – Intuit was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/27/2019 – Intuit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $279.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intuit's first-quarter fiscal 2020 results benefit from strong momentum in Online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving strong growth in the Consumer tax business. A solid momentum of the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital is a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate more stable revenues over the long run. Also, the company’s QuickBooks Online Advanced solution, which is targeting the midmarket, seems promising. Shares have outperformed the industry year-to-date. However, high costs and expenses pose a major concern. Moreover, the company expects total QuickBooks Online subscriber growth to moderate in the near term as it continues to focus on additional services.”

Shares of INTU traded up $5.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,622. The company has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $207.69 and a one year high of $295.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.72.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total transaction of $23,956,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,456,229.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4,951.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,647,000 after buying an additional 4,889,759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after buying an additional 503,291 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 421.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,633,000 after buying an additional 333,258 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,166,000 after buying an additional 264,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 25,510.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 202,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 201,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

