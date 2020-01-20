Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boeing (BA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Boeing (NYSE: BA):

1/17/2020 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $370.00 to $350.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $410.00.

1/8/2020 – Boeing had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $324.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $370.00 to $360.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $371.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $419.00.

1/7/2020 – Boeing is now covered by analysts at Longbow Research. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $370.00 to $360.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $419.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Boeing had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $322.75 price target on the stock, down previously from $327.00.

12/17/2019 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $342.00 to $322.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Vertical Research. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Boeing was given a new $370.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Boeing was given a new $420.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $445.00 to $419.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Boeing had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $324.00 price target on the stock.

Boeing stock opened at $324.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.79. The company has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $319.55 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

