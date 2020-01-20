Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for National Grid (NG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for National Grid (LON: NG):

1/20/2020 – National Grid had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) price target on the stock.

1/20/2020 – National Grid had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 960 ($12.63) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 900 ($11.84).

1/14/2020 – National Grid had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 1,010 ($13.29). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – National Grid was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 950 ($12.50) price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – National Grid had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas.

1/9/2020 – National Grid had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – National Grid was given a new GBX 980 ($12.89) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – National Grid was given a new GBX 980 ($12.89) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – National Grid was given a new GBX 980 ($12.89) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – National Grid had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 980 ($12.89). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – National Grid had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 1,010 ($13.29). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – National Grid had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

12/13/2019 – National Grid had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 970 ($12.76). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – National Grid had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 840 ($11.05).

11/29/2019 – National Grid was given a new GBX 840 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/27/2019 – National Grid had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

LON:NG traded up GBX 10.70 ($0.14) on Monday, reaching GBX 987.40 ($12.99). The stock had a trading volume of 3,910,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 932.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 882.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.96. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 969.80 ($12.76).

Get National Grid plc alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 16.57 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.12%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.