Refereum Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $88,098.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.79 or 0.03480662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00201712 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128801 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,557,239,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit, OKEx, Cobinhood, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

