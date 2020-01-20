Relex (RLX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Relex has a total market capitalization of $160,752.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Relex has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Relex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Relex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.71 or 0.03484936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00201929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00129928 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Relex Profile

Relex’s launch date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,805,550,597 tokens. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io.

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Relex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.