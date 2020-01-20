Remme Market Cap Hits $3.29 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Remme token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Gate.io and DEx.top. During the last week, Remme has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $256,402.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.42 or 0.05457282 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026267 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034165 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128101 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001259 BTC.

About Remme

Remme is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Remme is remme.io. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, DEx.top, Hotbit, Tidex, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.