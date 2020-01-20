Renewi (LON:RWI) Given New GBX 55 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Renewi (LON:RWI) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RWI. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Renewi to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 36 ($0.47) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on shares of Renewi in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Renewi alerts:

RWI stock opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.45) on Monday. Renewi has a 52-week low of GBX 18.98 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 38.45 ($0.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.72. The firm has a market cap of $293.25 million and a P/E ratio of -6.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 30.52.

In related news, insider Luc Sterckx bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($35,516.97). Also, insider Toby Woolrych sold 61,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £17,845.15 ($23,474.28).

About Renewi

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.