Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 20th (ABBN, ALO, BARC, BAYN, BNR, CBK, DBK, DEC, EVK, FPE)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 20th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 22 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get ABB Ltd alerts:

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €43.00 ($50.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €123.00 ($143.02) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €7.20 ($8.37) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) was given a €8.20 ($9.53) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) was given a €5.00 ($5.81) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €35.00 ($40.70) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €29.50 ($34.30) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €43.00 ($50.00) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €71.60 ($83.26) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €68.00 ($79.07) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €180.00 ($209.30) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) was given a CHF 113 price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €14.50 ($16.86) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rational (FRA:RAA) was given a €789.00 ($917.44) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €47.50 ($55.23) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €35.00 ($40.70) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K&S (ETR:SDF) was given a €16.00 ($18.60) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) was given a €3.00 ($3.49) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €140.00 ($162.79) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) was given a €100.00 ($116.28) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) was given a €101.00 ($117.44) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €92.00 ($106.98) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €33.50 ($38.95) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €88.00 ($102.33) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €46.00 ($53.49) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.