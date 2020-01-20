Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BAE Systems (BA)

BAE Systems (LON: BA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/17/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 613 ($8.06) to GBX 627 ($8.25). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – BAE Systems was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 715 ($9.41) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 700 ($9.21).

1/7/2020 – BAE Systems was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 600 ($7.89).

1/7/2020 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 670 ($8.81) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 685 ($9.01).

12/23/2019 – BAE Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 600 ($7.89). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – BAE Systems was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 613 ($8.06) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 605 ($7.96).

12/13/2019 – BAE Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

12/10/2019 – BAE Systems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 576 ($7.58) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 530 ($6.97).

Shares of BA stock traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 647.60 ($8.52). The company had a trading volume of 6,669,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 577.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 555.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 614.80 ($8.09).

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.