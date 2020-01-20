Restaurant Group’s (RTN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Restaurant Group to a “sector performer” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Restaurant Group to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 161.25 ($2.12).

Shares of LON RTN opened at GBX 134.99 ($1.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.45. Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110.10 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $663.52 million and a PE ratio of -6.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 153.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 144.42.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

