Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Ricardo (LON:RCDO) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 770 ($10.13) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 550 ($7.23). Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ricardo in a report on Friday, December 6th.

LON RCDO opened at GBX 781 ($10.27) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. Ricardo has a twelve month low of GBX 572 ($7.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 828 ($10.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $417.10 million and a PE ratio of 21.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 744.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 701.11.

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc primarily provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, energy companies, financial institutions, and government agencies. The company operates through Technical Consulting and Performance Products segments.

