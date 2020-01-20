Rightmove’s (RMV) “Reduce” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Rightmove (LON:RMV)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 522 ($6.87) to GBX 653 ($8.59) in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 433 ($5.70) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 510.83 ($6.72).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of LON RMV opened at GBX 661.87 ($8.71) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.21. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 681.13 ($8.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 637.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 572.56.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.