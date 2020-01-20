Rimbit (RBT) Market Cap Reaches $51,263.00

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Rimbit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Rimbit has a market cap of $51,263.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rimbit has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Rimbit

Rimbit (RBT) is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com/forums. The official website for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com.

Rimbit Coin Trading

Rimbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rimbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rimbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

