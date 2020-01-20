Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,820 ($50.25) price objective (down from GBX 4,340 ($57.09)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.56) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Independent Research cut their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,363.86 ($57.40).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 4,669 ($61.42) on Monday. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,750 ($49.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The stock has a market cap of $58.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,419.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,333.13.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total value of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

