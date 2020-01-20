Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 3,800

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,900 ($51.30) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RIO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.56) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,460 ($58.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,363.86 ($57.40).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 4,669 ($61.42) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,419.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,333.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion and a PE ratio of 5.86. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of GBX 3,750 ($49.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29).

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total transaction of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

