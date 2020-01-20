Royal Bank of Canada Trims Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Target Price to GBX 155

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HSTG. Barclays raised their price target on Hastings Group from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 196.43 ($2.58).

Get Hastings Group alerts:

LON:HSTG opened at GBX 180.40 ($2.37) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 179.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 187.73. Hastings Group has a 1 year low of GBX 167.30 ($2.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09).

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hastings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hastings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.