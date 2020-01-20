Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 208 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 211.54 ($2.78).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

LON RMG opened at GBX 211.30 ($2.78) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 226.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 216.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 308.50 ($4.06).

In other news, insider Rico Back acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £702,000 ($923,441.20). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 300,128 shares of company stock valued at $70,229,880.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.