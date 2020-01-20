RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $472,346.00 and $163,811.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $8,588.11 or 0.98904060 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Cashierest and Bitfinex. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 55 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Bitfinex and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

